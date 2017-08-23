Upper Arlington High School students sent home due to mysterious odor

By Published:

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Students and staff at Upper Arlington High School were sent home early Wednesday because of a mysterious, noxious odor inside the building.

School Principal Andrew Theado says custodians reported the gasoline-like smell about 8:15 am. Students were in the first period classes at the time.

Theado says the building was evacuated while members of the Upper Arlington Fire Department searched, unsuccessfully, for the source. “It was bizarre because you’d think it would go away unless there was something there causing the smell,” Theado said.

Nobody was sick or overcome by the fumes but after a couple of hours, the decision was made to cancel classes for the rest of the day.

Investigators and school staff checked crawl spaces, lockers, trash cans, carpets, ceiling tiles as the smell lingered for hours.

Finally, by late afternoon, the smell was gone but the mystery remains.

“We had an environmental crew come in this afternoon and they determined there was nothing in the air that was cause for alarm,” Theado said. “The smell has gone and the fire department couldn’t find where the smell was coming from either but we do know it’s gone.”

All evening activities at the school were cancelled. But Theado expects things will be back to normal on Thursday. “We feel the building is safe,” Theado said. “We’ve been told the building is safe to occupy tomorrow. We’re going to have people here overnight – our third shift custodians – checking out things and if something changes we’ll get a communication out.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s