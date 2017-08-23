Upper Arlington police looking for man who possibly exposed himself to girl

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Upper Arlington are looking for a man who may have exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl Monday morning.

According to police, the victim said the suspect drove up to her and asked, “where is the nearest bank?”

The victim did not get close enough to the car to see inside, but she said the man was making hand motions consistent with masturbation. She said she then ran away. The suspect said nothing more and then drove away.

The suspect was described as an Indian male in his late 20s or early 30s with short dark hair. The victim could not describe the suspect’s clothing.

He was last seen driving an older faded gold-colored Chevrolet minivan. It had a cheetah skin pattern over the steering wheel cover.

The vehicle had no other identifying features.

Police did not specify where in the city the incident happened.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has seen something similar is asked to call police at 614-583-5156.

