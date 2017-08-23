West Virginia police looking for man who failed to register as sex offender

WVNS-TV Published:

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

Troopers say Lacy Short is also wanted for running from law enforcement and illegal possession of wildlife.

Short’s last known address was at a home along South Heber Street in Beckley, but officials say he’s also been staying with family on Whitestick Street in Mabscott.

It’s unclear if he has any ties to other surrounding states such as Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding Short is asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-7867

