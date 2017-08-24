ALDI to offer more than 200 jobs during Monday hiring spree

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The grocery store ALDI is looking to fill more than 200 positions across the state at its hiring event on Aug. 28.

Every ALDI store in Ohio and nearby Kentucky locations will look to hire new employees this Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Job seekers can apply in person.

The following positions will be available:

Store associates: $12.25 per hour

Shift managers: $17 per hour ($12.25 plus $4.75 shift premium when performing managerial duties)

Manager trainees: $23.50 per hour (averaging 40 hours per week, totaling about $48,880)

The manager trainee position comes with an opportunity to earn $65,000 – $95,000 per year as a store manager. But, this opportunity is only available in select northern Ohio locations.

The following job requirements are needed to apply:

18 years or older

High school diploma or GED preferred

Available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Management experience preferred for manager trainees

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Staff members who average more than 25 hours per week will be eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees will be invited to participate in the 401(k) program.

ALDI operates more than 1,600 U.S. stores in 35 states.