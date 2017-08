COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus police officer is recovering after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 70 Wednesday.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 during rush hour Wednesday.

Video recorded by the officer’s body camera shows him slam into a construction barrel at full speed on the berm of the freeway as he was going after a vehicle.

Other drivers on the freeway pulled over and rushed to help the officer.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.