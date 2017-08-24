Condemned Ohio killer of two wants September execution delayed

By Published:
Gary Otte (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A condemned killer of two people is challenging Ohio’s lethal injection method and the constitutionality of the state’s death penalty law ahead of his Sept. 13 execution.

Attorneys for death row inmate Gary Otte argue in federal court that the state hasn’t shown it can ensure inmates are rendered deeply unconscious during lethal injection.

The attorneys say that puts the 45-year-old Otte at risk of suffering serious pain from two of the three drugs that Ohio uses.

Otte’s lawyers also want a Cleveland-area judge to declare the death penalty unconstitutional in his case because he was under 21 at the time of the crime.

Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s