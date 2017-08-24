Coroner identifies 15-month-old baby who died in a parked car Wednesday

MASON, OH (WDTN) – The 15-month-old baby girl who died in a vehicle after being left in a hot car in the Procter & Gamble Mason parking lot Wednesday has been identified.

The Warren County Coroner performed an autopsy of the baby’s body Thursday morning and identified the body as Sofia Aveiro. The coroner said the initial reports of the autopsy said it was a heat-related death and is waiting for more test results.

This all unfolded in the P&G parking lot, where police say the mother works.

The Mason Police Department is interviewing the mother, trying to piece together exactly what happened.

According to police, the mother was leaving work when she found her daughter strapped into a car seat in the back seat not breathing. Police say it’s too early to tell whether or not the death was an accident.

“She was left unattended,” Warren County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Doyle Burke said. “In the car by an employee who works there.”

Police say the employee was the child’s mother who called 911.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen asked Burke if the death was an accident.

“It’s too early for me to say that,” Burke said. “On appearances it would appear to be, but I mean it’s way too early in the investigation for me to make a determination as to that.”

Wednesday, the high reached 77 degrees. That means within an hour or so, the car’s interior likely could’ve reached nearly 120 degrees.

“On appearances certainly the child left in the car even,” Burke said. “Though it wasn’t sweltering hot today it’s obviously going to be hotter in the car and certainly a 15-month-old is more susceptible to something than adults.”

As of Wednesday night, the mother is not facing any charges.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office says the child has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed Thursday morning.

P&G released a written statement on the incident Wednesday night.

“We are aware of a tragic accident that took place on the campus of P&G’s Mason Business Center earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected family. We are providing our full support to both the family and local officials.”