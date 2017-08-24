Couple finds historic log cabin underneath drywall in Dublin home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jennifer Alexander and Kevin Kemp planned to remodel the home they bought in Dublin, only to discover underneath their drywall stands a log cabin built in the 1800s.

The owners recently bought the home on Riverside Drive and found the amazingly preserved cabin walls underneath the paneling.

“We had no idea this was here when we bought the house. I don’t know who knew. If anyone recognized it,” said Alexander.

“I walked over to the wall and found an edge and pulled the panel off and I said, ‘I think that is a log,’ so I pulled another one off and I said, ‘It is a log,’” said Kemp.

The log cabin has two stories.

“We think it dates somewhere between 1820 and 1840. We hope to find more evidence as it is taken apart,” said Tom Holton, President of the Dublin Historical Society.

With help from the city of Dublin, for the past three weeks contractors have spent hours carefully pulling apart and tagging each and every log.

“Initially we thought it was mostly walnut and beech, Some might be some buckeye trees,” said Joseph Orr, VP of Structual Remoding.

“This one seems to be unusual because it is so large and that it why we are taking special care of it,” said Holton.

Once this log cabin is taken down the city will store it in a barn and then find a future place for to be built for everyone to enjoy.