Fiona the hippo is getting her own Facebook show

By and Published:
(CREDIT: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

CINCINNATI, OH (WMCH/AP) — Fiona, the lovable hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is getting her very own Facebook show.

According to the zoo, the new show starts next Tuesday, August 29 and will feature never before seen video of Fiona’s birth.

The Fiona Show” already has close to 40,000 followers after being announced Wednesday.

Fiona has garnered millions of views on the zoo’s Facebook page since her premature birth in January. Her face has appeared on ice cream and beer, and she was recently named an honorary deputy sheriff.

The zoo says they always knew Fiona was going to be a star, and now she gets a chance to prove it.

