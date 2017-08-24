Hundreds gather at vigil to pray for Ohio sailor missing on USS John McCain

NORTH LEWISBURG, OH (WCMH) – Thursday night, a community came together to pray for a miracle.  Sailor Jacob Drake hasn’t been seen since the USS John Mccain crashed into a tanker off the coast of Singapore.  Friends and family held a vigil for him Thursday night at the North Lewisburg Ballpark.

Drake’s disappearance has been extremely hard for this community. There were roughly 200 people at the vigil with candles in their hands.  So many of them shared personal stories, and prayers in hopes that they will guide Drake home.

Cindy Mohler knows Drake’s fiancé’s family.

“Wherever he was going to get shipped to, she was going back with him. I’m hoping that is still going to happen,” said Molher.

North Lewisburg community held tight to their candles and leaned on each other for support.  Vigil organizer Stephanie Boyer grew up with the lost sailor.

“He was really really smart. He was a really smart kid especially if he was trained he would know how to get out of that situation,” Boyer said.

The vigil concluded a veteran standing up and singing “Wandering Shepherd”, while the crowd released lanterns into the night sky.  It was a symbolic light for Jacob to use as he finds his way home.

