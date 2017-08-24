Local cheerleaders react to video showing girls forced into splits

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — Denver police are investigating videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

Now cheerleading coaches and school administrators in that school district have been placed on leave.

With football season starting in Central Ohio that means all eyes are on the football team, the band, and the cheerleaders. A local cheerleading coach and parent who saw that video says it went too far.

The disturbing video shows high school cheerleader in Colorado telling people to “please stop” as she is being and held in a split position.

“Oh it’s agonizing,” said New Albany varsity cheerleading Coach Andrea McCullough.

McCullough has been a dancer for most of her life and a cheerleading coach for 20 years, but she’s never done this.

“Number one you never push anybody into a split or a straddle,” said McCullough. “Their own weight weighs them down enough to allow their flexibility to come with time. You’re not going to get a split which is what they were doing in a matter of a practice.”

NBC4 showed the video to a parent to one of the cheerleaders at New Albany High School, and she was greatly disturbed.

“The biggest thing I got from that video is that it was totally unnecessary,” said Shanta Biswas.

She added she trusts her daughter’s coach but is never afraid to go to practice and see exactly what’s going on.

“If anybody does think that something’s going on they really have to ask questions and observe.”

Biswas said she is never afraid to ask questions if something does not seem right.