Man accused of recording nearly two-dozen ‘up-skirt’ videos at Arts Fest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A registered sex offender is facing nearly two dozen counts of voyeurism after allegedly shooting video up the skirts of women at the 2017 Columbus Arts Fest.

Marrio Lyles, 31, is accused of using a camera mounted inside computer bag to secretly record under the skirts of women.

According to court documents, festivalgoers flagged down officers at the Arts Fest on June 10 and said a man was walking around with a camera in a bag and “up-skirting” women.

Officers spotted Lyles in the area of Main Street and Ludlow Alley. When they tried to make contact with Lyles, officers said he ran. He was eventually found hiding behind a parked car near 272 South Front Street with a digital camera on the ground, police said.

Officers originally arrested Lyles for obstructing official business.

A search of the contents of the SD card in the camera revealed 20 video clips secretly filmed under the skirts of 13 different women.

On August 21, Lyles was charged with 20 counts of voyeurism and two counts of possession of criminal tools.

Lyles is a registered as a Tier I sex offender after a 2016 voyeurism conviction.

In that case, he was charged with voyeurism after an incident at Columbus State Community College. He was sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.

In March, his probation was extended until 2019 after a revocations hearing.

After his recent arrest, a second revocation hearing related to the 2016 case was scheduled for September 14.

Lyles has previous convictions for voyeurism in the Steubenville area going back to 2008.