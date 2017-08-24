Man revived after suspected overdose in Dayton library

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – First responders administered Narcan to a man found unresponsive in the bathroom at the newly remodeled Dayton Public Library.

Library officials say the 34-year-old man was visiting the library with a woman and two children. Nothing seemed amiss until security discovered him unconscious in the bathroom.

Library patrons say they can’t believe it happened in a place so many families visit.

“That’s really shocking to hear that. Right after it opened up,” Jeffrey Lilly said.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there hurting. I don’t know why that even happened here but it is so shocking to see something like that.”

According to police, security found the man unresponsive in the bathroom on the first floor.

The library’s external relations manager Chuck Duritsch said the man, woman and children “did normal library things” like checking out books and using the computers.

Police say the man went into the family restroom on his own, where library security found him unconscious.

“I wish there was something we could do as people and a community to come together to try to figure out what can we do to stop this epidemic going on,” Lilly said.

Security contacted police, while library staff comforted the children.

Duritsch said their staff is trained to respond to these issues and the situation was handled quickly and efficiently.

Police say medics released the man from the hospital.