Ohio bill would designate shelter animal as official state pet

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new bill would designate a shelter animal as the official state pet of Ohio.

According to H.B. No. 319:

A shelter pet is hereby designated as the official pet of the state to raise public awareness of shelter animals.”

A specific animal has not been chosen at this time.

On August 19, NBC4 and area animal rescues teamed up for the nationwide Clear the Shelters event that sent hundreds of dogs and cats to forever homes.

In Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hardin, and Union counties 92 dogs were adopted as part of the Clear the Shelters event.