One dead in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:10pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 700 block of Canonby Place on the report of a shooting.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found one man dead.

No suspect information was available and police continue to investigate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.