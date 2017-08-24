One injured in northwest Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was transported to the hospital and another had to escape flames after a fire at a home in northwest Columbus.

At about 5:50am, Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the 5200 blocks of Brand Oaks Lane, near Bethel Road on the report of a fire.

According to firefighters, a person suffered burns during the fire and was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Another person was trapped in the basement at the time of the fire, but was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters say it started on the first level of the home.