OSU band member getting his tryout with the Buckeye football team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It all began with a video in December, recorded at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after a band practice. Austin Brizee nailing a 55-yard field goal, getting the attention of Buckeye Nation and the Buckeye coaching staff.

Since then, we have followed Brizee in his quest to make the OSU football team.

But now, the time has come. Friday, he will kick for a spot on the Ohio State football team.

“A little bit stressful but I’m definitely excited for the opportunity,” said Brizee. “That’s all I’ve been saying all summer. I just want to get this work in throughout the summer and come in and get all this over with.”

Last week, he tried out for the Ohio State Marching Band and earned his spot once again.

This week, he’s trying out for the Ohio State football team as a walk-on kicker.

He’s been training from winter to spring to summer, gaining not just 20 pounds of muscle, but loads of confidence as well.

“When I go out there and do what I do with my training all summer, that’s when the ball starts flying of the foot. That’s when I’m getting the kicks that I know that I have in the leg,” said Brizee.

His kicking coach, former Buckeye Kyle Clinton agrees.

“The biggest thing is for him to be calm and confident through it,” said Clinton. “He has everything he needs. He has the skill, there’s no doubt about that in my mind. He just needs to go out and show the coaches that he can do this.”

If Austin makes the team, he has a choice. Football or the band. So what would it be?

“I don’t know. It really would just be a range of emotions. I guess we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out but I’m not trying to think about any of that stuff,” said Brizee. “I just try to think about if it’s meant to happen, it’s meant to happen and will see where life takes me”

“It’s crazy to even get the offer to try out but I don’t want to settle for that. I want to try to finish this off”.