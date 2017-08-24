Reynoldsburg olice trying to identify person seen riding on top of car

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Cell phone video of a young male sitting on top of an SUV as it sped through a residential area in Reynoldsburg has caught the attention of many — including Reynoldsburg Police.

Lt. Bill Early of the Reynoldsburg Police Department says riding with a passenger on top of a vehicle could result in a minor misdemeanor charge for the driver and rider. More charges could follow the stunt results in injury, which police do not believe happened in this case.

The mother who turned the video into police says she isn’t out to get the teenagers in trouble, but to keep them out of harm’s way.

“I was afraid he was going to die. Like, I was afraid this kid is going to lose his life,” says Michelle Haggins, who estimates the SUV was driving around 60 miles per hour through her neighborhood. “They are teenagers being teenagers. In the moment, you don’t think you could lose your life. Kids think they’re invincible.”

“I’m a parent myself. We give kids a certain amount of freedom,” adds Lt. Early. “We want them to be able to get to sporting practices and do things on their own and you hope that they’re not out doing stuff like this.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Reynoldsburg Police.