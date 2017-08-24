Security camera catches Columbus burglar in the act

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who was seen on camera burglarizing a Columbus home.

It happened on August 14 at a home on McMillen Avenue in Columbus.

Police say the suspect used the victim’s duffel bag to steal an Asus laptop and a Surface Pro 3 tablet. The total value of the stolen property was around $1,900.

Part of the burglary was caught on the resident’s security camera.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Helen Lake at 614-645-2228 or hmlake@columbuspolice.org.

