Serious crash closes US 62 near New Albany

JERSEY TWP., OH (WCMH) — US 62 is closed between New Albany and Johnstown due to a serious crash.

The crash happened around 6:25pm on US 62 near Beech Road in Jersey Township.

According to the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the road is closed in the area.

No information about the severity of injuries was released.

