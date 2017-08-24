Sesame Street: ‘Despactio’ meets rubber duckie in parody ‘El Patito’

SESAME STREET, USA (WCMH/AP) — Sesame Street has released a music video for “El Patito” a parody of the hit song “Despacito.”

“El Patito” features Ernie, from the “Bert and Ernie” duo, professing his love for his amigo rubber duckie.

“Despacito,” performed by Latin Pop-Star, Luis Fonsi, has achieved unprecedented success, including the most watched video in YouTube history, with more than 3 billion views. Since its launch in January of this year, it set a record on digital platform Vevo; the most watched Spanish video in a 24-hour period with 5.4 million views. “Despacito” is first the single in Spanish to achieve the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, since Macarena in 1996. So far, it has stayed at the top of the list for 13 weeks; the only song by a Puerto Rican artist to achieve this feat.