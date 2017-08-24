Survey says ‘Game of Thrones’ fans more likely to get a date

By Published:
This photo provided by HBO shows Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister on trial in a scene from season 4 of "Game of Thrones." (AP Photo/HBO, Helen Sloan)

Game of Thrones fans are 81% more likely to get a date, according to Match.com’s latest “Singles in America” survey.

They are also 61% more likely to have had sex in the last year, according to Match.

In this undated image released by HBO, Lena Headey appears in a scene from “Game of Thrones.” (HBO via AP, File)

Bad news if you prefer The Walking Dead over GoT. They get 20% less contacts on their website.

The survey also compared Game of Thrones fans vs. the general population on Match and found:

• Better educated (70% more likely to have a PhD, 44% more likely to have a graduate degree, 23% more likely to have a BA).
• 31% more likely to be into yoga and 42% more likely to be into skiing.
• Earning a higher income (83% more likely to make $150K+ and 39% more likely to make $100-$150K).
• 62% more likely to work in law and 40% more likely to be into politics or foreign films.
• 47% more likely to be liberal or very liberal, 24% less likely to be conservative, 62% less likely to be ultra conservative.
Source Match.com

You can read the other results of the survey here.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s