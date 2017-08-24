Two indecent exposure incidents investigated at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two reports of a person exposing himself at a store at Easton Town Center.

According to police reports, the first incident happened August 11 inside a clothing store at Easton.

The victim told police she noticed a man behind a clothing rack staring at her. After the clothing rack was no longer blocking the man, the victim said the man’s pants were unzipped and his penis was in his hand.

The man ran from the store after the victim ran to an employee for help.

A second incident was reported on August 22.

Easton Town Center released the following statement on the incidents:

At Easton Town Center, the safety of our guests is our number one priority. We do not tolerate this type of behavior and are fully cooperating with CPD as they investigate this matter.