Two indecent exposure incidents investigated at Easton Town Center

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two reports of a person exposing himself at a store at Easton Town Center.

According to police reports, the first incident happened August 11 inside a clothing store at Easton.

The victim told police she noticed a man behind a clothing rack staring at her. After the clothing rack was no longer blocking the man, the victim said the man’s pants were unzipped and his penis was in his hand.

The man ran from the store after the victim ran to an employee for help.

A second incident was reported on August 22.

Easton Town Center released the following statement on the incidents:

At Easton Town Center, the safety of our guests is our number one priority.  We do not tolerate this type of behavior and are fully cooperating with CPD as they investigate this matter.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s