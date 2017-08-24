U.S. 33WB closed near Marysville after dump truck hits bridge

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — U.S. 33 westbound in Union County has been closed after a dump truck struck the Beecher Gamble Road bridge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, inspectors have been called to the scene to investigate the safety of the bridge after the incident.

TRAFFIC

U.S. 33WB is closed at U.S. 42, as well as the ramps from U.S. 33WB to Post Road and Post Road to U.S. 33WB. The duration of the closure is unknown.

The ramps from I-270 north and south to US 33 are not closed in Franklin Co.