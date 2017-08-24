Winner comes forward for $758.7M Powerball prize

CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery’s executive director, says the winner will be introduced at 1 p.m. at lottery headquarters. All he would say about the winner is that it is an individual woman.

A store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the jackpot. It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Sweeney also apologized for the lottery’s erroneous announcement early Thursday that the winning ticket had been sold at a store in Watertown. He blamed it on human error.