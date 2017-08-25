4 kilograms of fentanyl found during Ohio traffic stop

By Published:
Fentanyl (Assosicated Press)
Fentanyl (Assosicated Press)

DAYTON, OH (AP) — Authorities say a large amount of fentanyl has been found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on an interstate in southwest Ohio.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a state Highway Patrol trooper stopped an SUV driven by a 43-year-old Texas man for speeding on Interstate 70 near the Preble County line Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol brought in a drug dog, leading to a search of the SUV. The Sheriff’s Office says 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of fentanyl were found inside a backpack and two purses during the search.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid many times more powerful that heroin and other opiate drugs. Tiny amounts can prove fatal.

A southwest Ohio drug task force is asking federal prosecutors to seek criminal charges against the Texas man.

