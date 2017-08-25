Authorities searching Ross Lake

By Published:

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — Law enforcement agencies in Ross County are searching Ross Lake Friday afternoon.

Charlotte Trego

Yvonne Boggs, the mother of one of the women missing in Ross County, told NBC4’s Rick Reitzel that she is headed to the lake as well. Boggs’ daughter Charlotte Trego was last seen in May 2014.

Boggs told Reitzel that authorities are searching for Wanda Lemons, who is also missing. Trego and Lemons were known to frequent the area. Lemons went missing in November of 2014.

The Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect or to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the women.

Wanda Lemons

Four other women reported missing in the county have been found dead: Shasta Himelrick, Tameka Lynch, Tiffany Sayre, and Timberly Claytor.

Lt. Mike Preston, Spokesman for the Missing Persons Task force said they are still actively investigating the cases. The tip line 740-774-FIND(3463) and the email findme@rosssheriff.com are still active for tips.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s