Authorities searching Ross Lake

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — Law enforcement agencies in Ross County are searching Ross Lake Friday afternoon.

Yvonne Boggs, the mother of one of the women missing in Ross County, told NBC4’s Rick Reitzel that she is headed to the lake as well. Boggs’ daughter Charlotte Trego was last seen in May 2014.

Boggs told Reitzel that authorities are searching for Wanda Lemons, who is also missing. Trego and Lemons were known to frequent the area. Lemons went missing in November of 2014.

The Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect or to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the women.

Four other women reported missing in the county have been found dead: Shasta Himelrick, Tameka Lynch, Tiffany Sayre, and Timberly Claytor.

Lt. Mike Preston, Spokesman for the Missing Persons Task force said they are still actively investigating the cases. The tip line 740-774-FIND(3463) and the email findme@rosssheriff.com are still active for tips.