Browns legend Jim Brown: ‘I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem’

Former Cleveland Browns Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown speaks during a ceremony as he is honored with a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – One of the most famous players to ever wear a Browns jersey is speaking out against national anthem protests.

In an interview with ThePostGame.com, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown was asked about his thoughts on former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“I’m going to give you the real deal: I’m an American,” Brown said. “I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I’m not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I’m going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I’ll work out the problems, but I’ll do it in an intelligent manner.”

Brown told the website he appreciates Kaepernick’s desire to fight for a cause, but he disagrees with his method.

“Colin has to make up his mind whether he’s truly an activist or he’s a football player,” Brown said. “Football is commercial. You have owners. You have fans. And you want to honor that if you’re making that kind of money.

Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. There have been for Kaepernick and many of those who support him believe the NFL is punishing the player for refusing to stand during the anthem in an effort to protest police brutality against blacks. More than 1,000 people crowded the steps of the NFL’s midtown Manhattan offices Wednesday to demand Kaepernick be signed before the start of the season.

The Cleveland Browns made headlines Monday after several team members decided to kneel during the national anthem.

Thursday, a Cleveland area VFW post said they would no longer show Browns games due to the controversy.

