Central Ohio Red Cross sending team of volunteers to path of Hurricane Harvey

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s Red Cross is among those sending help to Texas as the state prepares for Hurricane Harvey.

“We can help people having their worst day ever. You know, they’ve just gone through a crisis,” says Keith Parrill, who is waiting on a call to head to the airport and fly south for relief efforts. “That’s where a bottle of water, a blanket and a hug makes all the difference in the world.”

At least 11 Central Ohioans are currently scheduled to go to Texas to help assist with the relief effort. The Red Cross says that number is likely to grow by Saturday.

“Here in Central Ohio … we are not a very disaster prone area. We don’t get hurricanes and earthquakes,” says Jordan Tetting of the Red Cross. “We train our volunteers very well to go help in those areas that are in need.”

Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit land in Texas on Friday night and continue its path through Saturday.

 

