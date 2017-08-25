Dash camera video shows pickup truck run down Licking County deputy

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A Licking County deputy is lucky to be alive after a vehicle chase led to him shooting at the truck just before it ran him down.

The incident happened on August 19th and on Thursday the sheriff’s office released two cruiser dash cam videos.

The chase started after a deputy investigating a burglary complaint spotted a suspect’s pickup truck in Newark and tried to pull him over.

On the cruiser cam, you can hear the radio traffic as the deputy gives a street-by-street description for his backup.

“He is not stopping, he is eastbound on Main Street,” the deputy said.

The first dash cam video is from the original deputy’s cruiser and the second is from Sgt. Jeff Miller who is able to get right behind 27-year-old Brandt Gainer’s pickup truck.

“Alright, we are still in town on East Main… East Main,” Miller can be heard telling the dispatcher.

Licking County Sheriff Lt. Brock Harmon said speed on some straight aways speeds reached between 80 and 100 mph.

Finally, towards the end of the chase, the dispatcher can be heard telling Sgt. Miller’s location; “yeah copy sir that is Dayton Road.”

That is where Gainer spins out of control on the wet road. Seconds later, Sgt. Miller jumps out of his cruiser to attempt to make an arrest. As he runs toward the front of the truck with his handgun out, the truck surges forward and Miller fires two shots just before he is bumped to the ground. The truck continues to move forward running over Miller’s leg and pinning him to the ground.

Deputies can be heard on the dash cam video yelling “shots fired shots fired!”

Another said, “hey he is run over.”

Believe it or not, authorities said Miller was not seriously injured.

“He is in a lot of pain, a lot of bruises. Fortunately, in a situation like this, where it could have ended tragically, his injuries are minor,” said Lt. Brock Harmon, with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Gainer who they said seemed incoherent as he sat in the back of a cruiser when medics arrived to check him out.

First responders were able to free Sgt. Miller from under the truck. Neither Gainer nor his passenger were hit by the gunfire. Lt. Harmon said Miller is still at home recovering.

Gainer is in the Licking County Justice Center and is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with felonious assault of a peace officer.