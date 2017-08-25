Man arrested for selling COTA bus passes meant for low-income, homeless school children

By Published:

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — A Whitehall man has been arrested for selling stolen Columbus Area Transit Authority (COTA) passes, according to the state auditor’s office.

Jason Morris, of Whitehall, is accused of stealing passes from the Columbus City Schools transportation department. Auditor Dave Yost’s office says the passes “were intended for district students from low-income households, those who are homeless, or those involved in the district’s intern program.”

According to investigators, Morris sold four bus passes for $100 after advertising them for sale on a website. The passes are individually valued at $62 and had been sold to CCS earlier.

Investigators said Morris received at least 100 stolen passes valued at more than $6,000 from a CCS employee assigned to the transportation department. The individual was removed from her position on Friday, according to Yost’s office.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s