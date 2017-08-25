Man arrested for selling COTA bus passes meant for low-income, homeless school children

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — A Whitehall man has been arrested for selling stolen Columbus Area Transit Authority (COTA) passes, according to the state auditor’s office.

Jason Morris, of Whitehall, is accused of stealing passes from the Columbus City Schools transportation department. Auditor Dave Yost’s office says the passes “were intended for district students from low-income households, those who are homeless, or those involved in the district’s intern program.”

According to investigators, Morris sold four bus passes for $100 after advertising them for sale on a website. The passes are individually valued at $62 and had been sold to CCS earlier.

Investigators said Morris received at least 100 stolen passes valued at more than $6,000 from a CCS employee assigned to the transportation department. The individual was removed from her position on Friday, according to Yost’s office.