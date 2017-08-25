New ramps open in I-270 north side mega fix

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A big change is here for drivers in north Columbus: new ramps on the north side of Interstate 270 are finally opening.

ICYMI: Two more #NorthSideFix ramps open by 5 AM tomorrow, just in time for the weekend. More info: https://t.co/3342IBBjiq pic.twitter.com/gaCl53hstt — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) August 25, 2017

If you’re heading east, you can use the three left lanes to stay on 270. In the second-to-right lane, that’s where you’ll follow signs to US-23. In the far right lane, you can exit to SR-315 heading north or south.

North Side: Starting tomorrow AM, I-270 EB drivers will have to exit for SR 315 NB sooner. Both direction of SR 315 exit before Linworth Rd. pic.twitter.com/MLAsPEpDVQ — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) August 24, 2017

The other ramp that will open at 5am is the “shepherd’s hook” ramp from SR-315 south to US-23 and I-270. There are newly constructed ramps and bridges in the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation cautions drivers to read signs carefully, especially if you’re trying to get from I-270 to SR-315. The exit comes up a lot sooner than it did before, and if you miss it, you could be stuck on I-270 for miles.

ODOT says the opening of these ramps is a big deal and a sign we’re getting closer to the end of this north side mega fix project.