Olentangy Liberty student pay tribute to classmates

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Students at Olentangy Liberty High School are planning a tribute for two students who were killed in a car crash in July.

Gavin Schlotterbeck and Hunter McClelland would have been seniors this school year.

On Friday night, their friends and classmates will hold a bubble memorial, at the school’s football game.

The cheerleading squad is taking donations, in exchange for bottles of bubbles, which they will ask the crowd to simultaneously blow in the air prior to kickoff.

“Everybody, even people that didn’t know them, wants to honor them and I think it’s really special,” said Allissa Thornton, who helped organize the memorial.

Fans can pick up the bubbles, in exchange for donations, prior to the game.

According to Thornton, the money collected will go toward a permanent memorial for Schlotterbeck and McClelland, on the school grounds.

