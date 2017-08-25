One in critical condition after west side hit and run

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition following a suspected hit and run crash on the west side of Columbus.

It happened shortly before 10pm in the area of Sullivant Avenue and Interstate 270.

According to police, one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.