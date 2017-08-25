Pataskala residents stand up for police officers with positive message

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) – People in Pataskala are showing their support for police officers, after one man held a sign in front of the police station denouncing them and the government.

“The day before there was a gentleman out here,” said Katlin Snyder. “He had a sign that kind of made us feel that he didn’t like the police.”

So, Snyder and other residents quickly organized a rally to counter this one man’s angry message.

“We’ve had nothing but support, protection, everything from them so, we just decided to give it back to them,” she said.

Across the street, Cynthia Horn’s children joined in on the rally from their porch.

“They’ve always been there when I’ve needed them and I’ve needed them a couple times. So, they’re wonderful,” said Horn. “I want my kids to know that the police are good.”

Mayor Mike Compton said seeing the positive support for officers in his city, didn’t surprise him.

“In May, when we lost our police chief out in Kirkersville, the whole city, the whole community, all of Licking County stepped up and came to support the family and support our officers,” he said. “We’re very first responder oriented around here.”

Snyder said it feels good to know her community also supports the police.

“They face what we fear, so there’s nothing that I can give back to them besides support and whatever they need,” she said.

Mayor Compton said everyone’s invited to their annual Cookout with a Cop event at Freedom Park. There, you can meet an officer face-to-face and even enjoy a hotdog with them. It’s free and goes from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.