Patients treated for putting sunscreen in eyes during solar eclipse, report says

Lakana/WCMH Published:

(WCMH) — Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.

Nurse practitioner Trish Patterson tells KRCR she hasn’t been any cases of damage by looking directly at the sun, but she and her colleagues have seen a few patients who experienced pain after putting sunblock in their eyes.

“One of my colleagues at moonlight here stated yesterday that they had patients presenting at their clinic that put sunscreen on their eyeball, and presented that they were having pain and they were referred to an ophthalmologist,” she said.

According to the National Capital Poison Center, sunscreen getting in your eyes can cause pain and irritation. They recommend rinsing with running water as the best first aid.

 

