Pres. Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

The White House announced the move Friday night, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County was a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon.

