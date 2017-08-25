Principal accused of fat shaming girls about wearing leggings

CHARLESTON, SC (WFLA/WCBD) – A principal in Goose Creek, S.C., is facing backlash after her comments on the school’s dress code.

Stratford High School principal Heather Taylor is accused of fat shaming ninth and 10th-grade girls during an assembly.

She told the students not to wear leggings unless they’re a size zero, or run the risk of looking “fat.”

“And the sad thing is ladies, so if someone has not told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now. Unless you are a size zero or a two and you wear something like that, even though you aren’t fat, you look fat,” Taylor said.

A student made the recording of the principal about why leggings are banned.

“It was really hurtful, cause I felt like my size made me look disgusting towards someone in the clothes that I wear,” said student Allison Veazy

When asked about the comments, the principal agreed to change the wording of her speech.

Parents of both female and male students have taken to the school’s Facebook page in protest.

