Sex offender in Worthington indicted on child enticement charges

Jonathan E. Ringel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jonathan Eli Ringel was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury Friday on charges related to child enticement incidents in Worthington.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor, Ringel, 25, drove up to four pre-teen girls between July 22 and August 10 in their neighborhoods and made sexual comments to them.

One of the girls approached the passenger side of Ringel’s car and noticed that he was masturbating, according to court documents. Police said Ringel then asked the girls if they wanted to try it.

Ringel was indicted on one count of Importuning (F-2), two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles (F-4), and two counts of Criminal Child Enticement (M-1), for a total of five counts.  The basis for the enhanced F-2 Importuning count is that Ringel has a prior conviction for various sexually oriented offenses involving children in 2015 from Rockingham County in the state of Virginia.  He was sentenced to 25 years in prison but was released after two and half years. His parole was transferred to Ohio to allow him to return to his home.

Ringel is scheduled to be arraigned August 30.

