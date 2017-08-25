Tampa man accused of breaking 4-week-old girl’s legs

By Published:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A 21-year-old Tampa man is accused of breaking the legs and arm of a 4-week-old girl.

Antonio Enrique Cordero was charged with aggravated child abuse.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the infant was brought into the emergency room Tuesday night with a swollen foot and ankle and a fever. During an exam, doctors discovered that the girl’s leg was broken, along with several other bone fractures to both legs, arm and two ribs in various stages of healing.

HCSO Child Protection Division placed the girl with a responsible adult.

Detectives also learned Cordero knew the child and had regular contact with her.

During interviews with detectives, they said Cordero admitted to the offenses.

