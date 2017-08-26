1-armed man arrested with machete, clown mask calls it prank

FILE - This Tuesday, July 25, 2017, file photo released by the Maine State Police shows Corey Berry, of Hollis, Maine, arrested and charged with criminal threatening after police said he was found strolling down a street wearing a clown mask with a machete taped to his amputated arm. He was released after posting bail. Berry, a one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbors by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete, says it was supposed to be a prank. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 23, to criminal threatening and weapons charges. (Maine State Police via AP, File)

BIDDEFORD, ME (AP) — A one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbors by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete says it was supposed to be a prank.

Thirty-one-year-old Hollis resident Corey Berry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal threatening and weapons charges.

Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative when they arrested him last month. They say he had a machete taped to the stump of his amputated arm and was wearing a mask to copy previous clown sightings.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. They say he was taken into custody when he re-emerged.

