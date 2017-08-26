Buckeyes’ Snyder wins world championship, seals Team USA victory

PARIS (WCMH) — Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder is building a resume that arguably could classify him as Ohio State’s greatest athlete of all time, right up there with Jesse Owens. He is a two-time NCAA champion, a world champion, and an Olympic champion–and today, Snyder competed in a wrestling match of a lifetime at the world championships in Paris.

Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulev, the reigning 3-time world champion, announced a few months ago he was moving up to Snyder’s weight class of 97 kilograms specifically so they could meet in today’s world championship final.

Snyder handed Sadulev his first loss in 4 years to win the world championship individual title as well as securing the team victory for the USA.

Snyder has now won 3 straight world titles along with his Olympic title.