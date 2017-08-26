Celebrate National Dog Day and learn how you can help area shelters

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — It’s time to celebrate your cute and cuddly canine friends!

That’s right, today is National Dog Day. Pet lifestyle export and author Colleen Paige started National Dog Day in 2014 to encourage dog ownership for all breeds. Each year, the National Dog Day Foundation sets a goal of rescuing 10,000, according to CNN.

If you don’t have a dog to celebrate with today, you might consider checking out one of the animal rescues in Central Ohio. Check out the list below to find the dog, volunteer opportunity or foster arrangement that is perfect for you.

Area rescues: