Plane lands safely at Port Columbus after possible wheel malfunction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Southwest Airlines plane has landed safely at John Glenn International Airport after a possible wheel malfunction, airport officials told NBC4 Saturday afternoon.

Flight 2803 took off from Columbus and was headed to Fort Lauderdale. Remnants of a tire were found on the runway after the plane took off. The plane circled for over an hour to burn extra fuel before touching down.

According to FlightView, the plane is a Boeing 737-700.

