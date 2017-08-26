Plane lands safely at Port Columbus after possible wheel malfunction

By Published: Updated:
The air traffic control tower at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Southwest Airlines plane has landed safely at John Glenn International Airport after a possible wheel malfunction, airport officials told NBC4 Saturday afternoon.

Flight 2803 took off from Columbus and was headed to Fort Lauderdale. Remnants of a tire were found on the runway after the plane took off. The plane circled for over an hour to burn extra fuel before touching down.

According to FlightView, the plane is a Boeing 737-700.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s