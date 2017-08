POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is looking for Milo, a macaw that flew away from Animal Encounters on Friday.

The zoo says staff last had eyes on Milo at 7:50pm, and then he flew out of sight.

“As we continue to extensively search for Milo, we are also asking residents in the surrounding areas to please be on the lookout,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who sees Milo is asked to call the zoo security team at 614-582-1844.