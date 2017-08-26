Dive teams resume search in Ross Lake

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Dive teams have resumed searching Ross Lake for the second day after police received a tip that the body of one of the missing women from Chillicothe might be in the water.

Divers with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search at 10am on Saturday after coming up empty-handed on Friday. The search began when the Chillicothe Police Department received a tip that the body of Wanda Lemons may be in Ross Lake, just a short drive away from city limits.

In 2014, six women from Chillicothe went missing, all within a short time of one another. On Friday, community members came together for a vigil for the missing women. The vigil itself has been a monthly event that offers support and prayer for the community.

