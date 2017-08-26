Dive teams resume search in Ross Lake

By Published:

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Dive teams have resumed searching Ross Lake for the second day after police received a tip that the body of one of the missing women from Chillicothe might be in the water.

Divers with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search at 10am on Saturday after coming up empty-handed on Friday. The search began when the Chillicothe Police Department received a tip that the body of Wanda Lemons may be in Ross Lake, just a short drive away from city limits.

In 2014, six women from Chillicothe went missing, all within a short time of one another. On Friday, community members came together for a vigil for the missing women. The vigil itself has been a monthly event that offers support and prayer for the community.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s