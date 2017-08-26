Facebook outage impacts thousands

(WCMH) — If you’re having trouble with Facebook this morning, you’re not alone.

The world’s largest social network is experiencing technical difficulties as of 9:12am Saturday. Most of the issues appear to be affecting users in the northeastern United States and the Midwest.

According to DownDetector.com, there are more than 2,500 users who have reported an issue with Facebook. Most users are experiencing issues logging in while 41% of users have reported a total blackout.

Other users have reported issues with liking, commenting and sharing posts.

The issues appear to be affecting Instagram as well. More than 3,000 users have reported issues accessing the photo sharing site. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.

Facebook has not said what is causing the issues or when users can expect the problems to be fixed.

While the issues are creating problems for Facebook and Instagram, Twitter users are having some fun with it.

Facebook & Instagram down. Now we can talk to each other in person 😂#Instagram #Facebookdown — Sarah Nicole (@ThisIsArum) August 26, 2017

When Facebook doesn't work so you go and check it on Twitter. #facebookdown — Andrea Beluch (@AndreaBeluch) August 26, 2017

When Facebook is down and you realize you never see the Twitter down page anymore. Good job Twitter. #facebookdown — T.J. Dickerman (@2010ceo) August 26, 2017

Instagram is down

Facebook is down

So my brothers , we , the people of twitter , are the survivors #instagramdown #facebookdown — 🙂 (@Myleftfoot77) August 26, 2017