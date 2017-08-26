Fatal crash closes US-23 in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after an accident on US-23 in Delaware County.

According to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5am Saturday on US-23 near the intersection of Coover Road. Patrol dispatchers said a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the accident.

US-23 is closed in both directions while crews work to clear the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

