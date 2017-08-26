US Marshals searching for most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio

By Published:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has released a new list of most-wanted fugitives in Central Ohio.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these fugitives should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards may be available for tips that lead to an arrest.

Shawnda Brofford

Brofford is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for violating the terms of her probation. Brofford is a white female, standing around 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Taemelew Gemerew

Gemerew is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation. Gemerew is a black male, standing around 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Tosha Scarberry

Scarberry is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Scarberry is a black female, standing around 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing round 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Walter Smith

Smith is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole authority for violating the terms of his probation. Smith is a black male, standing around 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing round 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s