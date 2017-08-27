Investigators ask for tips in Livingston Avenue murder

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Investigators are still searching for a murder suspect after a woman’s body was discovered on a highway off-ramp last year.

In the early morning hours of July 19, 2016, Columbus Police were dispatched to the area of Interstate 70 westbound and East Livingston Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s body lying on the ramp.

Officers originally believed the woman, identified as Bobbie Bonner, had been struck by a vehicle. However, the medical examiner discovered Bonner had been shot to death.

During the investigation, officers learned Bonner was last seen walking east on Livingston Avenue with an unidentified man less than an hour before officers found her body. Detective Regina Dudley said the man could be the missing link that cracks the case.

“He knows what happened and maybe he’s afraid to come forward you know, under the circumstance like this, especially if they may have been familiar with the murderers in this case,” Det. Dudley said.

Bonner left behind a son and family.

